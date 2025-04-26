Gautam Gambhir Death Threat: Man Who Threatened Team India Head Coach Identified

The individual behind the threat mail sent to Indian cricket team head coach and former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir has been identified as 21-year-old Jigneshsinh Parmar of Gujarat. He was apprehended by the Central District Police and interrogated in detail. Parmar, an engineering student, is reportedly suffering from mental health issues, according to his family. Further investigation is underway.

Gautam Gambhir had received two threatening emails after the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the threats, he requested Delhi Police to take immediate action. Gambhir formally approached the SHO of Rajendra Nagar Police Station and the DCP of Central Delhi, seeking the registration of an FIR and security for his family.

This is not the first time Gambhir has faced such threats. In November 2021, he had also received a similar threatening email.