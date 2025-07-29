India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated verbal exchange with Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis ahead of the fifth and final Test against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The incident took place during India’s practice session at The Oval on Tuesday, July 29. While the reason behind Gambhir’s anger remains unclear, the video of the altercation was shared by news agency PTI on social media platform X. In the video, Gambhir can be heard telling the curator, “You don't tell us what to do.”

VIDEO | Indian team's head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having verbal spat with chief curator Lee Fortis at The Oval Cricket Ground in London ahead of the last Test match of the series starting Thursday.



After having drawn the fourth Test at Old Trafford, India have a chance… pic.twitter.com/hfjHOg9uPf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2025

There is a hot argument between Gautam Gambhir and The Oval Stadium Pitch Curator.



The 5th Test between India and England is going to be exciting.#INDvsENG#OvalTestpic.twitter.com/7mWsafyF1S — Rajkumar Meena (@rkmeena52) July 29, 2025

According to the media report, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and other members of the support staff had to step in to separate the two. The Oval ground staff reportedly threatened to file a complaint against Gambhir following the incident.

The fifth Test is crucial for India, who trail the five-match series 2-1. A win would help India level the series 2-2. England will win the series and the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy if they win or draw the final match. The Test will be held from July 31 to August 4.

India will be without vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out due to a foot fracture.

Earlier, Gambhir also made headlines for his reaction to an incident during the final hour of the fourth Test. With the match heading toward a draw, England captain Ben Stokes offered a handshake to end the play early.

India refused the offer as Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were close to their centuries. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 107 while Sundar stayed not out on 101. India ended their second innings on 425 for 4 to draw the fourth Test.