Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: Team India's New Head Coach Backs Rohit and Kohli To Play 2027 ODI World Cup

In his first media address. coach Gautam Gambhir backed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to continue doing great things. "I think they have shown what they can deliver on the big stage, whether it's the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup as well," Gambhir said at his first press conference since replacing Rahul Dravid as head coach.

"One thing I can be very clear of is that both those guys have a lot of cricket left in them. More importantly, with the Champions Trophy [in 2025] and a big tour of Australia [in November 2024], obviously they would be motivated enough. And then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness, the 2027 [ODI] World Cup as well.

"But this is a very personal decision. I can't say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately, it's up to them as well, it's up to the players. How much can they contribute to the team's success. Because, ultimately, it's the team that is important. "But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket [left to play]. They're still world-class players and obviously any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible.

During the press conference, chief selector Ajit Agarkar provided insights into the recent selection decisions. He explained the rationale behind appointing Suryakumar Yadav as the T20I captain over Hardik Pandya, stressing the importance of having a captain who can consistently participate in all games. "We want a captain who can play all of the games. His skillset is difficult to find. Fitness has been a challenge for him. It becomes difficult for a coach and a selector. We have time till the next T20 World Cup. Fitness is a clear challenge. We want someone who is likely to be available more often than not. Surya has the qualities needed to succeed as a captain," Agarkar explained.



Agarkar addressed another major talking point—the exclusion of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja from the Sri Lanka series. He clarified that Jadeja was rested, not dropped, pointing out the strategic reasons for this decision. "Every player who misses out feels hard done by. Sometimes that's how it goes; it's difficult to fit everyone in the 15. It's about making the most of the opportunities. Rinku missed out on the T20 World Cup because of no fault of his own. Pointless to take both Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja in the same short series. He wasn't dropped. He is likely to feature in the Test series. He is still within the scheme of things and an important player," Agarkar stated.