Gautam Gambhir requests BJP chief to relieve him of political duties

New Delhi [India], March 2 : Former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said that has asked BJP chief JP Nadda to relieve him of his political duties so that he can focus on his future commitments in the world of cricket.

Gambhir also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing him to serve people in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"I have requested Hon'ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM @narendramodi

ji and Hon'ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!," tweeted Gambhir.

https://twitter.com/GautamGambhir/status/1763785102268772777

Gambhir has been the Lok Sabha MP for BJP since 2019 in East Delhi.

Notably, Gambhir will be occupied in the coming months due to his commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he is serving as the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team he led to two IPL titles as a captain.

Gambhir was a key player of the Indian teams which secured the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. In 242 matches for India, Gambhir made 10,324 runs at an average of 38.95, with 20 centuries and 63 half-centuries. His best score is 206.

