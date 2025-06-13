Gautam Gambhir Returns Home From England As Mother Suffers Heart Attack

Led by Shubman Gill, the Indian team has arrived in London for the five-match Test series against England and has already begun training. However, a major update has emerged regarding the team’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir. He has returned to India after his mother suffered a heart attack.

According to reports, Gambhir travelled to London with the team on June 7. The team is currently training in Beckenham, with an internal warm-up match scheduled to begin today. However, before the match, Gambhir had to rush back to India. His mother, Seema Gambhir, suffered a heart attack and was admitted to the ICU. Thankfully, her condition is now stable. Gambhir is expected to rejoin the team in England ahead of the first Test starting on June 20.

Also Read | Head coach Gautam Gambhir returning to India from England due to family emergency: Sources.

India has not won a Test series in England for the past 18 years. During this period, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, India played four series, losing three and drawing one. All eyes are now on Shubman Gill’s leadership as the team looks to break this streak.