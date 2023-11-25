Gautam Gambhir shares Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's speech, post goes viral

New Delhi [India], November 25 : Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir shared war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's speech on his social media account on Saturday.

Gambhir took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and shared a motivational speech of the 1971 war hero. Soon after posting it, the video gained more than 350K views. While sharing the video, he wrote, "Either show fear or be a leader."

Manekshaw was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. He was also the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's speech quoted, "If you think I wasn't frightened, you are mistaken. I was terrified. If you show fear in front of men that you may be commanding, it doesn't matter whether they are soldiers. They are clerks. They are labourers. They are students. Once you show fear, you should quit."

Either show fear or be a leader! pic.twitter.com/Zfz5vAUO56— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 24, 2023

On Wednesday, Gautam Gambhir returned to his former team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier, Gambhir served as LSG's mentor for two years during which the franchise finished third in both seasons.

After making their place in the playoff, they got eliminated by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the 2022 and 2023 seasons respectively.

Gambhir will now return to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) a team that he guided to IPL glory in 2012.

Earlier, Gambhir was associated with the Kolkata-based franchise from 2011 to 2017, which is considered the golden period of KKR. During this period, the team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) twice, qualified for the playoffs five times, and reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.

