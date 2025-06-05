Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Press Conference LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Head Coach and Test Captain’s Pre-Departure Presser

Tem India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and new Test captain Shubman Gill are set to hold a pre-departure press conference before the Test series against England. India will tour England for a five-match Test series. The press conference will take place at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday, June 5, 2025. It will start at 7:30 p.m. IST. Coverage will begin from 7 p.m. IST.

Fans can watch the press conference live through the following platforms:

Online streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Television: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 channels

Shubman Gill faces a tough challenge as the new Test captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from Test cricket. Gill will lead the team on an away tour to England for the first time. This tour is also the beginning of a transition phase for the team. It is a new opportunity for Gill as he takes on his first leadership role in Test cricket.

India will face England in a five-match Test series starting June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. This series will kick off the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. The second Test will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2. The third match will begin on July 10 at Lord’s in London.

A nine-day break is scheduled between the third and fourth Tests. The fourth Test will be held at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23. The series will conclude at The Oval in London from July 31 to August 4.

India has not won a Test series in England since 2007. However, in the last series in 2021, India came close, with the contest ending in a 2-2 draw.

Here is the full schedule for the India-England Test series 2025: