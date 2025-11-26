Gautam Gambhir Targeted by Fans With ‘Haay Haay’ Chants After India’s Biggest Test Defeat; Video Goes Viral

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: A section of fans targeted India head coach Gautam Gambhir with loud “Gambhir haay haay” chants at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, November 25. The reaction came soon after India’s heavy 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test, which sealed a 2-0 whitewash for the visitors. The defeat was India’s biggest loss in Test cricket by runs. A video shared on social media showed spectators shouting the chants from the stands as Gambhir walked past. The clip also suggested that the fan who began the chant was detained by police at the venue.

🚨: Angry Fans chanted "Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay" in front of Gautam Gambhir after India’s embarrassing Test series loss at Guwahati stadium. pic.twitter.com/7gq4T1lq8j — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) November 26, 2025

In another video, Mohammed Siraj was seen turning toward the stands and signalling fans to stay quiet. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak also appeared upset and shouted back.

🚨A man was literally arrested for shouting ‘Gambhir Haaye Haaye’. What even is this?🤦🏻



What happened to freedom of speech? Is Gambhir so big now that anyone speaking against him gets arrested by the police for no reason? pic.twitter.com/nAt2RbyRLZ — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) November 26, 2025

This was India’s second home Test series whitewash during Gambhir’s tenure. The team had earlier gone down 0-3 to New Zealand last year. South Africa set India a target of 549 in Guwahati, and the hosts folded for 140 on the final day.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gambhir said his focus remains on Indian cricket and not on personal criticism. He also reminded that the team has achieved major success under him. “It is up to BCCI to decide. I have said it in my first press conference after I took over as the head coach that Indian cricket is important, I am not important. And I sit here, and say exactly the same thing,” he said. “Yes, people can keep forgetting that I am the same guy who got results in England as well with a young team. And I am sure you guys will also forget very soon, because a lot of people keep talking about New Zealand. I'm the same guy under whom we won the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup as well.”

India and South Africa will now meet in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday, November 30, in Ranchi.

KL Rahul will lead India in the absence of injured captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. Rishabh Pant returns as vice-captain. Ruturaj Gaikwad also joins the squad.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (Captain) (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

