Gautam Gambhir To Return Home From Australia Tour For Personal Reason: Reports

India head coach Gautam Gambhir will be flying back home from Australia on Tuesday due to 'personal reasons'. As per a report in the Indian Express, the former India opening batter is expected to rejoin the team before the start of the second Test, which begins in Adelaide on December 6. After winning the first game of the five-match series by 295 runs in Perth, the visitors will now travel to Canberra on Wednesday to play a two-day pink-ball tour game.

STORY | Gautam Gambhir flies back home for "personal emergency", to rejoin in Adelaide



The two-day practice game against the Prime Minister's XI is slated to begin on Saturday, November 30. As of now, it is not known whether the head coach will oversee the proceedings for the tour game or not.In the absence of Gautam Gambhir, the Indian team's support staff, comprising assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, bowling coach Morne Morkel and fielding coach T Dilip, will be overseeing training sessions in consultation with captain Rohit Sharma.

"Gambhir has informed us that he will be travelling back home and will join the team before the start of the second Test. He has cited personal reasons and the BCCI has accepted his request," Indian Express quoted a source as saying.The exact reason behind Gambhir's sudden departure isn't known. As the head coach flies back home, the Indian team has been reunited with skipper Rohit Sharma who had missed the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his baby boy. Rohit was spotted sitting with Gambhir in the Indian dressing room on Day 4 of the series opener against Australia. The opening batter was also spotted practicing with the pink-ball in the nets on Monday.

