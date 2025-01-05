Sydney [Australia], January 5 : Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed that head coach will have to make sure that players play more domestic cricket heading into the next ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and take tough decisions against those who opt not to play after shambolic batting performances during the New Zealand series at home and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, which cost India the hat-trick of WTC final appearances.

Gavaskar lambasted the Indian batting line up for their technical deficiencies during the BGT, with notably skipper Rohit Sharma (31 runs in three matches and five innings at an average of 6.20) and Virat Kohli (190 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 23.75 with a century) lacking big time with the bat. Virat fell for the outside-off-stump trap throughout the series, most notably by pacer Scott Boland who dismissed him four times.

Speaking on Star Sports, the legendary cricketer said about India's batting performances, "What I saw were technical deficiencies. If you have been making the same mistakes, and I am not just talking about this seriesI am talking about the New Zealand series as wellwhat did you do against New Zealand in India? And that's why, now, because the next cycle will start in June, we have not qualified for the World Test Championship. From now on, we should be ready for it. If we have to take tough decisions, then we will have to take them."

He urged players to play the upcoming round of Ranji Trophy matches, saying, "Today is January 5. On January 23, there is the next round of the Ranji Trophy. Let's see how many players from this squad play. Let us see how many people are available. And there should be no excuse for not being able to play. If you do not play those matches, then I say that Gautam Gambhir will have to make a few tough decisions against those who are not available for the Ranji Trophy, saying, 'You do not have that commitment. We need commitment. You are not playing. Whatever you want to do, do it. But for Indian cricket, you cannot return to the Test squad."

Gavaskar also talked about the lack of centuries from the Indian batting line-up, with only Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy scoring one each. He pointed out that the "application and determination" of the Indian batting line-up was very low.

"How many Indian players have scored centuries? Except for the first Test match with two centuries, there is only the century of Nitish Kumar Reddy. How many players made half-centuries? You can say it is not easy to make a century, but how many players made half-centuries and tried to turn the match? It did not happen because the application that is required in Test cricketthe application and determinationwas very low," he said.

The ongoing 2024-25 season of Tests has been miserable for 'Ro-Ko' (Rohit and Kohli). While Rohit scored just 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93 with best score of 52, Virat scored a shambolic 382 runs in 10 matches and 19 innings at an average of 22.87, with just a century and fifty each.

Coming to the SCG Test, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India was off to a disappointing start yet again as the top order threw away their wickets, especially Virat Kohli (17) who continued his struggles with outside off-stump deliveries.

However, the fight by Rishabh Pant (40 in 98 balls, with three fours and a six), Ravindra Jadeja (26 in 95 balls, with three fours) and skipper Jasprit Bumrah (22 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six) pushed India to 185/10 in 72.2 overs.

Scott Boland (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies and once again a thorn in the eyes of Indian batters. Mitchell Starc took 3/49 while Pat Cummins got 2/37.

In their first innings, Australia lost wickets at regular intervals even when Jasprit Bumrah (2/33) walked off the field due to an injury scare. Under the stand-in skipper Virat, India continued to dominate the Aussies, skittling them out for just 181 runs and taking a four-run lead. Debutant Beau Webster (57 in 105 balls, with five fours) had a fine showing with the bat and Steve Smith (33 in 57 balls, with four boundaries and a six) showed some attacking intent.

Prasidh Krishna (3/42) and Mohammed Siraj (3/51) were the top bowlers for India.

With a lead of four runs, India was off to a promising start thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal (22 in 35 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (13) as they put on a 45-run stand. But Boland (6/45) troubled the Indian batting once again. Pant did put up a counter-attack with 61 in 33 balls (six fours and four sixes), but India was bundled out for 157 runs, setting up 162 for the Aussies to win. Bumrah could not bowl in the final innings.

Australia was in trouble for a while during chase of 162 runs at 58/3, but knocks from Usman Khawaja (41 in 45 balls, with four boundaries), Travis Head (34* in 38 balls, with four boundaries) and Webster (39* in 34 balls, with six fours) guided the team to a six-wicket win, despite fight put up by Prasidh Krishna (3/65).

Boland was the 'Player of the Match' for his ten-wicket haul while Bumrah walked away with the 'Player of the Series' award with 32 wickets.

