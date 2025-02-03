General ticket sale date, timing for India's Champions Trophy 2025 matches revealed

New Delhi [India], February 3 : The ticket sales details for India's three ICC Champions Trophy and first semifinal match in Dubai have been revealed, with sales set to go live on February 3, Monday at 16:00 hours (4:00 PM) GST.

Fans can buy tickets online for the matches to be held at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium with general stand prices starting from United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) 125, as per ICC.

Ticket Sales for the 10 matches scheduled in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, have already gone on general sale on Tuesday.

Additionally, for those preferring physical tickets, they will be available from Monday, 3 February, at 16:00 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) across 108 TCS centres in 26 cities nationwide.

Tickets for the much-anticipated Final, set to take place on Sunday, March 9, will be released following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 promises a thrilling 19-day spectacle, featuring the world's top eight teams competing in 15 high-stakes matches over 19 days, with every match crucial in the quest to reign in the coveted white jackets.

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will kick off their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. Their group stage fixtures also include a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on February 23, and New Zealand on March 2. The ICC Men's Champions Trophy will begin on February 19, with the final set for March 9.

Group A consists of current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England, and South Africa.

ndia Squad for Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

