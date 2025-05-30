Gerald Coetzee, Kusal Mendis Drop Sitters to Hand Rohit Sharma Two Lifelines During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Match (Watch Video)

Gujarat Titans missed two golden chances to dismiss Rohit Sharma early in the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. After MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat first, GT bowlers had the opportunity to strike in the second over. Prasidh Krishna bowled a short delivery that Rohit mistimed while attempting a pull shot. The ball flew to deep square leg where Gerald Coetzee was stationed. The South African pacer failed to grab a routine catch, handing Rohit a lifeline.

Just two overs later, another chance went begging. Rohit chipped a ball straight towards mid-off where Kusal Mendis was in place. The Sri Lankan dropped a straightforward catch that could have shifted the early momentum in GT's favour.

The winner of the Eliminator will meet Punjab Kings in the second qualifier. The losing team will be eliminated from the tournament.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru advanced to the final with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Punjab Kings. RCB bowled out Punjab for 101 runs in just 15 overs, with Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma picking three wickets each. Opener Phil Salt scored an unbeaten fifty to guide RCB to the target in only 10 overs.