Gibbs, Dilshan root for RCB to bring maiden IPL title to Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], June 2 : Former South African swashbuckler Herschelle Gibbs and ex-Sri Lankan captain Tillakaratne Dilshan have advocated for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to pip Punjab Kings and clinch their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

RCB will enter familiar territory on Tuesday in the world's largest cricket stadium and hope to end its 18-year wait for its maiden IPL title. The Royal Challengers have stormed into the IPL final thrice (2009, 2011, 2016) and fumbled as many times, leaving them still in the hunt for their first elusive title.

"I'm backing RCB to chase down whatever Punjab, if they bat first, to chase it down. It will be a great spectacle, I'm sure. I think everybody who loves cricket would love to see RCB get at least one title. It's taken them forever," Gibbs toldon the sidelines of The Legen-Z T10 League.

In 2009, Gibbs represented the Deccan Chargers and orchestrated RCB's heartbreak with his dazzling 53* at the Wanderers Stadium. RCB decimated Punjab in Qualifier 1 to blaze its way into the final in a lopsided contest. However, unlike the previous encounter, Gibbs expects a "good spectacle" between both sides.

"I remember 2009 in South Africa when we played against them in the final at the Wanderers, and they came unstuck in that particular. That was the start of their woes. But anyway, like I said, it's going to be a good spectacle," he added.

Dilshan reiterated his previous stance about RCB's title success story and extended his best wishes to the franchise stalwart Virat Kohli to bring the trophy back to Bengaluru.

"I think they are performing well throughout the tournament. My wishes to Virat and the team. First IPL title to go to Bengaluru, and their fans are going to enjoy tomorrow night," Dilshan told ANI.

Bengaluru's opponent, Punjab Kings, will totter in uncharted territory, considering their sole appearance in the final 11 years ago. The dynamic duo of head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer have transformed Punjab into a run-producing machine and will need to get it working against Bengaluru's in-form side.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor