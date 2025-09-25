New Delhi [India], September 25 : As Team India prepares for the ICC Women's World Cup campaign starting from September 30 onwards, India's Test skipper and all-format sensation Shubman Gill hailed women's team batting superstar Smriti Mandhana, comparing her "lazy elegance" to Australian great Damien Martyn.

Gill, currently a part of India's T20I Asia Cup squad, was speaking on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women's channel in a video.

Speaking during the video, Gill said, "I think it is kind of Damien Martyn, how she plays. She has that slow, lazy elegance. Technique is something that gets you through tough phases. When you are under pressure or situation is tough, it helps you."

India's all-format superstar recognised how well Mandhana has performed to "keep up with the expectations".

"I actually would not give her any advice and tell her to be herself and keep doing what she is doing," he concluded.

https://x.com/BCCIWomen/status/1971198007057031490

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor