Birmingham [UK], July 7 : Following his side's win over England at Birmingham, Indian skipper Shubman Gill hailed pacers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj for their game-turning performances and asserted that any bowling attack of theirs can take 20 wickets in a Test, irrespective of the situation.

Siraj's six-fer in the first innings and a historic ten-fer by Akash Deep in the match silenced all the doubts over India's pace bowling unit in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah as Team India wiped out the Birmingham blues with a 336-run win over England.

Speaking after the match, Gill glowingly spoke of their contributions, calling them "magnificent".

"Both of them, I think, took close to 16-17 wickets in a test match and that itself is a big, big achievement. Coming into this test match, especially without Jasprit Bhai, there were a lot of questions about if we were able to take those 20 wickets and the way these two guys delivered was just outstanding. I have no words to describe," he said.

"I think I have said this before that this is one of the best Indian teams that is touring here. I think one of the best teams, out of which 16 players are selected here, I believe that any bowling attack can take 20 wickets in any situation or condition. Definitely, Jasprit bhai, he is one of the best bowlers in the world right now. But irrespective of that fact, any bowling attack of ours can take 20 wickets anywhere, and this was just another example of that," he added.

Gill also had a hilarious jibe at a journalist who, ahead of the Test, had reminded him of India's once-winless record at the venue, with seven losses and a draw. Gill said,"I cannot see my favourite journalist. Where is he? I actually wanted to see him, but I even said before the test match that I do not really believe in stats or history."

"Like I said, over the history of 50-60 years, we played seven matches over different courses, different teams coming here. I believe this is the best Indian team to be able to come here in England and we have the capability to beat them, to win the series from here. We have got the right momentum with us," added Gill, expressing confidence in his team, asserting that it would be a series to remember if all the right decisions are taken.

Gill also emphasised that dealing with an older, softer ball during 30 to 80 overs is extremely important, especially when wickets are flat.

"The most important thing that becomes for us as a fielding or as a bowling unit is how do we stop those runs? Because we would get that second new ball. And it would be relatively easier to get wickets with the harder ball or with the second new ball," he said.

He reflected on his team's misfired short-ball tactic during England's first innings when they had the hosts 84/5, due to which Prasidh Krishna leaked so many runs.

"That was part of my plan because I wanted, if we would have gotten one wicket there, their tale would have started. And I think that gave them a little bit of momentum as well. But we were so ahead in the game that I could afford to take that risk. But in the sending, we spoke about, even if we are getting wickets consistently, we will still try to make them play in the areas where it is difficult to score or where it's difficult to hit," he said.

"That is why we came a little bit closer to the stumps, where on a fifth-day wicket, the ball might go up and down. And the first spell of Prasad and Akash, how they bowled, I think they set the tone for the rest of the day," he said.

Coming to the match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, a 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match. Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand against Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards 587, scoring 269 in 387 balls himself, with 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also managed two each.

In England's first innings, India had them on the ropes with 84/5. However, a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) sent India on an endless hunt for leather and answers. However, Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) got something out of the new ball and tumbled down the last five wickets for 20 runs, bundling them down for 407 runs, gaining a 180-run lead.

India's response was a swift half-century partnership between Jaiswal (28 in 22 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul, who also continued his good run with a 10-boundary-filled 55 in 84 balls. A 110-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Gill upped the attack, while Gill managed yet another epic 175-run stand with Jadeja, scoring 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69* in 118 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at 427/6, leading by 607 runs and setting England a monstrous 608 runs to win.

During the run-chase, England was restricted to 50/3. Jamie Smith (88 in 99, with nine fours and four sixes) was the only glimmer of hope for England as they were skittled out for just 271 runs, losing by 336 runs, thanks to a brilliant spell from Akash Deep (6/99), who ended up taking a ten-fer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor