Gill-Jaiswal guide India to series win following dominant 10 wicket victory over Zimbabwe in 4th T20I

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 13 : Fine half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill helped India secure a series win over Zimbabwe after beating the hosts by 10 wickets in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Harare on Saturday.

With this win, India has a 3-1 unassailable series lead over Zimbabwe, with a game to go.

In the run chase of 153 runs, India was off to a fine start as openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal attacked the bowlers right from ball one. 15 runs came in the opening over by Richard Ngarava, as Jaiswal smashed him for three fours.

Tendai Chatara was the next bowler to face Jaiswal's brunt, as he was smashed for four boundaries in the third over.

With a boundary from Jaiswal, India reached the 50-run mark in just 3.5 overs.

At the end of six overs, India was 61/0, with Jaiswal (47*) and Gill (13*) unbeaten.

Jaiswal reached his half-century in just 29 balls, with nine fours.

Though Gill largely played an anchor to Jaiswal, he let his hands loose in the 10th over, scoring three boundaries against Faraz Akram's bowling.

India reached the 100-run mark in 9.4 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, India was 106/0, with Gill (32*) and Jaiswal (65*) unbeaten.

With a double, Gill reached his second successive half-century in the series, in just 35 balls, with six fours and a six.

India reached the 150-run mark in 14.5 overs.

India chased down the target easily in 15.2 overs, with Jaiswal hitting the winning four for a 10-wicket win. Jaiswal (93* in 53 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and Gill (58* in 39 balls, with six fours and two sixes) played fine knocks to win the series.

Earlier, a fine half-century opening partnership between Wessly Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani and a crucial knock by skipper Sikandar Raza helped Zimbabwe put a modest 152/7 on the board in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against India at Harare on Saturday.

Put to the batting first by India, Zimbabwe was off to a fine start as openers Wessly Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani attacked Indian bowlers well in the powerplay.

Debutant pacer Tushar Deshpande faced the worst of it as the duo hit him for some classy fours, including three by Madhevere himself.

At the end of six overs of powerplay, Zimbabwe was 44/0, with Marumani (18*) and Madhevere (19*) unbeaten.

In 7.1 overs, Zimbabwe crossed the 50-run mark without losing a wicket.

Abhishek Sharma's part time spin struck for India as a fine catch by Rinku Singh near the boundary got India the wicket of Marumani for 32 in 31 balls, with three fours. Zimbabwe was 63/1 in 8.4 overs.

Rinku plucked another fine catch as the second wicket went to Shivam Dube, as Madhevere was dismissed for 25 in 24 balls, with four boundaries. Zimbabwe was 67/2 in 10 overs.

Brian Bennett was joined by skipper Sikandar Raza. The partnership between them was brief as Washington Sundar got Bennett caught for nine in 14 balls. Zimbabwe was 92/3 in 13.4 overs.

In the very next over, Ravi Bishnoi ran out Jonathan Campbell for three runs in three balls.

Zimbabwe was 96/4 in 14.4 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, Zimbabwe was 98/4, with Raza (21*) and Dion Myers (1*) unbeaten.

Zimbabwe reached the 100-run mark in 15.2 overs.

The 17th over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed was a pressure reliever for Zimbabwe, as thanks to two fours and a six by skipper Raza, Zimbabwe got 18 runs from it, taking the score to 129/4.

Deshpande came for his third over in the 19th over and got the important scalp of Raza for 46 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes. Skipper Shubman Gill took a fine catch, bringing the score to 141/5 in 18.3 overs.

In the final over, Khaleel got the scalp of Myers for 12 in 13 balls, via caught and bowl dismissal mode. Zimbabwe was 147/6 in 19.1 overs.

Zimbabwe reached the 150-run mark in 19.4 overs.

Zimbabwe ended their innings at 152/7 in their 20 overs, with Faraz Akram (4*) unbeaten.

Khaleel (2/32) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Dube, Abhishek, Sundar, and Deshpande got a wicket each.

