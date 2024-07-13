Gill-Jaiswal rewrite India's partnership records during 10 wicket win against Zimbabwe

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 13 : Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill posted India's second-highest partnership in T20Is during run-chases on Saturday.

This pair of young batters accomplished another position in India's T20I batting charts during the fourth T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare.

In the match, during a run-chase of 152 runs, Jaiswal and Gill smashed Zimbabwe bowlers left and right, securing a 10 wicket win with 28 balls left. They stitched a partnership of 156 runs.

The highest partnership in T20Is during run-chases for India is also held by Gill-Jaiswal, who put on a partnership of 165 runs against West Indies at Lauderhill just last year for the second wicket while chasing 179 runs.

This is also India's fifth 150-plus opening stand in T20Is, with the highest being a 165-run partnership between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul against Sri Lanka at Indore in 2017.

This chase is only the fifth instance of a 150-plus run-chase carried out in T20Is successfully without any loss of wicket.

In the match, India won the toss and put Zimbabwe on field first. A fine 63-run opening stand between Wessly Madhevere (25 in 24 balls, with four boundaries) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (32 in 31 balls, with three fours) gave Zimbabwe a steady start. Later, Indian bowlers started to take wickets at a regular rate, but skipper Sikandar Raza held one end steady with his knock of 46 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes. Zimbabwe posted 152/7 in their 20 overs.

Khaleel Ahmed (2/32) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, and debutant Tushar Deshpande got a wicket each.

During the run chase, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (93* in 53 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and skipper Gill (58* in 39 balls, with six fours and two sixes) took India to a big win, with all the 10 wickets and 28 balls in hand.

With this win, India has a 3-1 unassailable series lead over Zimbabwe, with a game to go.

Jaiswal secured the 'Player of the Match' for his superb knock.

