"Gill knows his role is central": Varun Aaron on India's batting plans for Day 3

London [UK], August 2 : As India gears up for a crucial Day 3 in the fifth Test at The Oval, former India fast bowler Varun Aaron has backed captain Shubman Gill to play a responsible and impactful knock, one that could potentially shape the course of the match.

Gill, who was unfortunately run out in the first innings, will be keen to make amends as India look to build on their slender lead and push England out of the contest.

"I don't think Gill will be taking any risky singles that's for sure," JioHotstar expert Aaron said.

In the first innings, on the second delivery of the 28th over, Gill, who appeared resplendent with his impeccable technique, in a moment of madness, pushed the ball and bustled for a single. The moment of realisation struck him halfway through the crease, that churning out a single was never possible.

Gus Atkinson took a few steps and sent the ball crashing into the stump, forcing Gill to return on 21(35).

However, Aaron was quick to add that Gill's form and mindset in the series have been top-notch, and he expects the Indian skipper to stick to what has worked so far.

"But I hope he plays just like he has throughout this series. He's already broken multiple records and could even surpass Sunil Gavaskar's tally in this series," he noted.

In the fifth and final Test at The Oval in London, Gill shattered legendary Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series. In 1978-79, the "Little Master" had garnered 732 runs during a home series against the West Indies, during six Tests and nine innings at an average of 91.50, with four centuries and a fifty. His best score was 205.

Gill breezed past Gavaskar by piling up 737 runs in nine innings at an average of 92.12, with four centuries in nine innings and his best score of 269. Notably, Gill is also the highest run-getter in the five-match contest. The 25-year-old stands 38 runs shy of becoming the Indian with the most runs in a bilateral Test series, a record which Gavaskar holds.

He could have achieved the feat during the first innings after flaunting his robust technique under London's gloomy sky. However, in a lapse of concentration, Atkinson picked the ball and sent the timber rattling to have Gill run out on 21(35).

Gill has been one of India's standout performers with the bat, showcasing composure, flair, and maturity, qualities that have made a big difference in tough English conditions.

Looking ahead, Aaron believes a solid knock from Gill could help India stretch their lead and take full control of the match.

"If he gets a big one...India can push for a lead of over 300 and that would really tilt the game," Aaron said.

"The key will be how Gill bats and I think he knows his role is central to India's plans," he added.

Coming to the match, India was put to the field first by England and bundled out for 224. Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) put up a half-century partnership for the seventh wicket, which was the most notable contribution. Gus Atkinson (5/33) and Josh Tongue (3/57) were the top bowlers for England.

In England's first innings, Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 92-run stand. After both openers were dismissed at the score of 129 runs, there was a batting collapse triggered by Krishna (4/62) and Siraj (4/83). Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six) did score a half-century, but could not prevent England from getting dismissed for just 247 runs, giving England a slender 23-run lead.

At the end of the day's play, India was 75/2, with Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten. They lead by 52 runs.

