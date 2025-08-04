London [UK], August 4 : Following his side's series draw against England after a six-run win at The Oval, Indian skipper Shubman Gill said that no changes should be made to the Test format and should be kept as it is because it is the most "rewarding and satisfying format".

With the team in transition without its seniors, Gill led a new-look Indian side to a 2-2 series draw that looks as good as a win. All the matches went till the very last day, with four of them going right into the final session.

Both teams were highly competitive with bat and ball alike: some scorching spells and plenty of record-breaking batting performances made for some great Test cricket experience for viewers.

In all, the series served as one of the best advertisers for the format in a while. Gill's statement comes amid media reports that Tests could be reduced to four days, especially for financially weaker boards, during the 2027-29 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Speaking about the topic during the post-match presser, Gill said, "If it was a 4-day match, the 5th match would have been a draw. I think... I think test cricket should be as it is. In my opinion, it is the most rewarding and satisfying format. You work the hardest to be able to get a win."

"The best thing about this format is it always gives you a second chance, which none of the other formats give. So, if you keep working hard and doing the right things, there is always a second chance. In my opinion, this is the most rewarding and satisfying format. I do not think there should be any changes made to this format," he added.

Gill was impressed with pacer Mohammed Siraj's inspirational spell, which infused life into other pacers following a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket between Harry Brook and Joe Root. Siraj took a total of nine wickets, including a fifer in the second innings, while Prasidh, who bowled with him, took eight wickets. The skipper said even if India lost, Siraj would have kept his respect intact, having earned it following years of hard work.

"This match, the way he put in the effort, if we had lost this match, it would have been definitely low, but the respect he has in the dressing room is not less because of him, because he has earned it for years. One moment cannot define or your respect is not less because of him, he has worked so hard for for 4-5 years, and he has earned that," he concluded.

He took a total of 23 wickets in the series at an average of 32.43, with best figures of 6/70. In the final Test, he took a total of nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. While defending 374, India was in trouble with England at 301/3 at one point, but along with Prasidh Krishna, Siraj bowled relentlessly, pulling back the match ball by ball, wicket by wicket.

After England opted to bowl first, they reduced India to 153/6. A 58-run partnership between Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) was the most meaningful part of the inning as India was bundled out for 224 runs. Apart from Gus Atkinson's five-wicket haul, Josh Tongue (3/57) was also good.

In the second innings, four-fers from Siraj (4/86) and Prasidh Krishna (4/62) reduced England to 247, despite a 92-run opening stand between Zak Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a fifty by Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six). They led by 23 runs.

In India's second innings, key contributions came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (118 in 164 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes), Akash Deep (66 in 94 balls, with 12 fours), Ravindra Jadeja (53 in 77 balls, with five fours) and Washington Sundar (53 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes). Sundar stitched a very crucial 10th wicket stand with Krishna, with the latter scoring nothing out of it and Sundar doing all the hitting.

They all took India to 396 runs, giving them a 373-run lead and setting a target of 374 runs for England to win the series.

India started well, reducing England to 106/3. However, fine centuries from Harry Brook (111 in 98 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes) and Joe Root (105 in 152 balls, with 12 fours) troubled India with a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket. At one point, England was 317/4 on day four. However, a late surge by Siraj (5/104) and Krishna (4/126) shifted the pressure to England, and they were left six runs short, bundled out for 367 runs.

The series is drawn 2-2, reflecting the true nature of how well-fought the series was. The Shubman Gill era has started with immense promise and fight, giving signs of a bright future.

