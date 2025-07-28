Manchester [UK], July 28 : Following his side's draw against England at Manchester, Indian skipper Shubman Gill called his second innings ton as his "most pleasing knock" and also pointed out how batting with a similar mindset for over 140 overs proved to everyone the greatness of this new-look, young Indian side.

Despite trailing in the series by 1-2, the Gill-led Team India showed signs of its single-mindedness, sheer focus, resolve and determination as centuries from him, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar helped India turn a 311-run trail into a 114-run lead and rattle English bowlers as they head into the final Test at The Oval, which is two days away, with heavy physical, mental and psychological disadvantage after being bowled right into the ground.

In a video by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Gill said that the 188-run stand between him and KL Rahul "ignited the belief" that India could pull off a draw.

"0 for two runs and then, the partnership between me and KL Bhai, I think, from there it ignited that yes, we can achieve this task. Extremely, extremely happy to be able to get a draw from the position that we were in yesterday is extremely satisfying. I think this inning of mine was the most pleasing to me," said Gill.

During this series, Gill is dominating the run-charts, with 722 runs at an average of 90.25, with four centuries and a best score of 269. This series has witnessed him break plenty of batting records, and it was perhaps this innings which stands out the most, as it came during a match in which the series was on the line. The entry point of 0/2 was also unlike many other match situations, having mostly entered with openers doing their job well and putting runs on the board.

"To be able to have that same mindset for 140 overs is very difficult, and that is what differentiates between a good team and a great team, and I think we showed today why we are a great team," he added.

Gill also said that when Sundar and Jadeja were batting, the ball was doing its tricks, but they batted so calmly and got a century, which proved to be a massive achievement.

Sundar dedicated his century to his family, saying that they have been extremely supportive of his cricket since day one.

He also hailed his senior Jadeja, for playing out crucial spells.

"Spinners were also getting a lot of purchase, so we just wanted to focus really hard on watching the ball and it is just really special to have actually drawn this game. This draw really means a lot for the whole setup and I am sure this game is going to give us a lot more confidence," he added.

Coming to the match, England opted to field first. Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 107 balls, with 10 fours and a six), Sai Sudharsan (61 in 151 balls, with seven fours) and Rishabh Pant (54 in 75 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 358 runs, with Stokes (5/72) troubling the visitors with timely wickets and not letting a massive partnership happen. Jofra Archer also took 3/73.

In the second innings, Zak Crawley (84 in 113 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (94 in 100 balls, with 13 fours) produced a 166-run stand for the opening wicket, sending India on leather hunt. The presence of Joe Root (150 in 248 balls, with 14 fours) and Stokes (141 in 198 balls, with 12 fours and a six) aggravated Indian bowlers, who saw these two produce milestone after milestone on their way to a 311-run lead. England was skittled out for 669 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja (4/143) being the pick of the bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah (2/112) had an off day at work.

After Chris Woakes reduced India to 0/2, KL Rahul (90 in 230 balls, with eight fours) and skipper Shubman Gill (103 in 238 balls, with 12 fours) caused England's faces to tense, batting three sessions for an 188-run stand. After these two were done, the spin all-rounder duo of Jadeja (107* in 185 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Washington Sundar (101* in 206 balls, with nine fours and a six) rattled and frustrated England with their resolve and wall-like presence, taking India to a 114-run lead, ending at 425/4 in a draw.

The series is still alive at 1-2, with the final match at The Oval to start from July 31.

