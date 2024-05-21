A video of Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma's mother has gone viral on social media. Abhishek's sister, Komal Sharma, shared the clip on social media. It shows Arshdeep and Abhishek's mother talking warmly after SRH's four-wicket victory over PBKS at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 19.

Watch video here:

Following the match, Arshdeep walked to the stands with Abhishek to meet his teammate's mother and seek her blessings. In Punjabi, Arshdeep said, "Give me the blessings you give to Abhishek. I want the same."

Notably, Arshdeep and Abhishek are both from Punjab and play together for the state team in domestic cricket.

Both players had strong performances in the SRH-PBKS encounter. Arshdeep took 2/37 in his four overs, while Abhishek smashed a blistering 66 off 28 balls, leading SRH to victory. The knock earned him the Player of the Match award.

With this win, SRH secured a top-two finish in the league stage and will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 1 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21. The winner advances directly to the IPL 2024 Final.

Abhishek Sharma is in excellent batting form for SRH this season. He has amassed 467 runs in 13 matches at an average of 38.92 and a strike rate of 209.42. He also leads the tournament in sixes hit (41) and aims to maintain this form in Qualifier 1 to help SRH reach the finals.

PBKS pacer Arshdeep is the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024, claiming 19 scalps in 14 matches. He will look to carry his form into the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 for Team India.

The Men in Blue begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York. Players involved in the IPL playoffs will reportedly travel to the USA in the final group for the tournament.