"Give your family a big hug": Warner, Keshav, Jayasuriya, Waqar wish Diwali to fans

New Delhi [India], November 12 : Several overseas and Asian cricketers took to social media on Sunday to extend Diwali wishes to their fans.

Australian opener David Warner took to Instagram to wish Diwali to his fans. His wishes become even more special for fans given how much love he has shown to India, its culture, especially its cinema during various tours to India in his career.

"We wish you and your family a big Happy Diwali, we hope this year brings great joy and happiness. Please stay connected with loved ones and give them big hugs," said Warner in his Instagram post.

The video posted by Warner saw the batter wishing his fans on Diwali and then later, his children also joined him.

"Namaste everyone. I just want to wish you all a Happy Diwali and a joyful, prosperous year ahead. Thank you all for your support, it means a lot to me and us (Australian team). We cannot thank you enough. Give your families a big hug heading into the year and stay connected with your loved ones. Spread positivity," said Warner.

Warner is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the World Cup, scoring 499 runs at an average of 55.44, with a strike rate of over 105. He has scored two centuries and two fifties, with the best score of 163.

Legendary Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya also wished his fans a very Happy Diwali.

"Wishing everyone a happy #Diwali festival," tweeted Sanath.

Former Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis also expressed hope that the year brings a lot of success and happiness to people's lives.

"Wishing each and everyone a very Happy and Prosperous Diwali. Hope this year brings lots of success and happiness to your Lives #HappyDiwali," tweeted Waqar.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, a Proteas player from a Hindu family, also wished Happy Diwali to his fans.

"Happy Diwali," said Keshav in his tweet.

In the ongoing World Cup, Maharaj has taken 14 wickets in nine matches at an average of 24.71 with the best figures of 4/46.

