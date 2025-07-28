Manchester [UK], July 28 : Former England cricketer Jonathan Trott expressed his take on the handshake controversy during the fourth Manchester Test against India, during which the visitors denied England an early draw and much-needed rest, saying that while the English skipper Ben Stokes does not chase milestones, he could understand why India continued, especially with all-rounder Washington Sundar having a shot at his maiden Test century.

The last few minutes of the Manchester Test were as the modern slang says, absolute cinema. With India having sealed a draw, England skipper Stokes approaches Jadeja to shake hands and call it a day, but to his frustration, Jadeja refused, opting to chase his and Sundar's centuries as they neared the three-figure mark. During the last few overs, England bowled spin and even part-timer Harry Brook and seemingly threw half-hearted deliveries at the duo, with hopes that Jadeja-Sundar would finish off quickly and spare the English attack from more humiliation as they gave away a 311-run lead, which turned into a 114-run lead for India.

Speaking on the entire 'handshake' episode, JioStar expert Trott said, "I am not sure if it was necessary, but the common practice certainly here in England is that if you are offered the opportunity to finish the game early, it is usually more about the game situation than personal milestones. From Ben Stokes' perspective, no personal milestone comes ahead of the team's goal. In this case, India's goal was to secure a draw, and they achieved that. So for England, the expectation was that India would shake hands and walk off with 80 not out that would normally suffice."

"But I can also understand the other side. For someone like Washington Sundar, who has batted so well, giving up the chance to score a maiden hundred is not easy. You never know when another opportunity will come. So, I understand both viewpoints. England are probably a little frustrated but that is natural. What this does, though, is set things up nicely for the next Test. It is going to be spicy, and I am looking forward to it," he added.

Trott said that while he is not denying that England gave their best shot and their everything, the quality of bowling was concerning as they bowled 142 overs and managed just two wickets across days four and five when the ball kept low. He also spoke on how Sundar is a "heir apparent" to an ageing Jadeja.

"Both wickets came in the first over. That is slightly concerning because they had two bites at the new ball when India were under pressure, yet could not capitalize. Looking at India, though, we have discovered another strong left-handed batter and a quality all-rounder in Washington Sundar just 25-26 (years old). He can excel in both disciplines and looks like the heir apparent to Ravindra Jadeja whenever he decides to hang up his boots. Sundar has batted magnificently, and he seems capable of playing for a long time. This makes India's selection tricky going forward, but it certainly makes the team a lot stronger," he concluded.

Coming to the match, England opted to field first. Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 107 balls, with 10 fours and a six), Sai Sudharsan (61 in 151 balls, with seven fours) and Rishabh Pant (54 in 75 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 358 runs, with Stokes (5/72) troubling the visitors with timely wickets and not letting a massive partnership happen. Jofra Archer also took 3/73.

In the second innings, Zak Crawley (84 in 113 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (94 in 100 balls, with 13 fours) produced a 166-run stand for the opening wicket, sending India on leather hunt. The presence of Joe Root (150 in 248 balls, with 14 fours) and Stokes (141 in 198 balls, with 12 fours and a six) aggravated Indian bowlers, who saw these two produce milestone after milestone on their way to a 311-run lead. England was skittled out for 669 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja (4/143) being the pick of the bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah (2/112) had an off day at work.

After Chris Woakes reduced India to 0/2, KL Rahul (90 in 230 balls, with eight fours) and skipper Shubman Gill (103 in 238 balls, with 12 fours) caused England's faces to tense, batting three sessions for an 188-run stand. After these two were done, the spin all-rounder duo of Jadeja (107* in 185 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Washington Sundar (101* in 206 balls, with nine fours and a six) rattled and frustrated England with their resolve and wall-like presence, taking India to a 114-run lead, ending at 425/4 in a draw.

The series is still alive at 1-2, with the final match at The Oval to start from July 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor