Cape Town [South Africa], January 5 : Former South African captain Faf du Plessis recalled his journey with the Super Kings franchise, from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to now with Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in SA20.

Faf said he had always thought of finishing his IPL career with CSK, but it didn't work out. However, he's grateful that he can still achieve this goal with the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 league.

At 41, Faf is still going strong and is hungry to play and perform. Leading the JSK for the fourth season in a row in SA20, Faf was excited to have another crack at winning the title in yellow.

Faf featured in 14 IPL seasons, during which he played for CSK, Rising Pune Supergiants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals.

"As players, you look back on your career and are very grateful for certain things that happened at certain times. And for me, getting signed the same year when I made my international debut, by CSK, was obviously something that, if I look back now, was a huge starting point of my career. So the 10 years with CSK in the IPL, which was an incredible part of my life, you know, it was such a great time to just be into a team, win 3 IPLs. So obviously, I was very happy when they decided to invest in South African cricket in the SA20. And then you just obviously want to be with people that you know and trust and have a good relationship with," Faf du Plessis said while speaking to SA20.

"You have this fairytale in your mind that somehow, I thought I would finish back in the IPL where I started my IPL career and do a season with CSK. I thought that was always on the cards, but life doesn't always work out like that. So I'm glad that it's still possible to do it here in SA20. So yeah, loving playing for this team," he added.

Du Plessis has played 154 IPL games, scoring 4773 runs at an average of 35.10 and a strike rate of 135.79, with his highest score being 96. Du Plessis has won two IPL finals, both with CSK, in 2018 and 2021. Du Plessis was the player of the match in the 2021 final for his 59-ball 86, which took CSK to 192 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

