Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman tie the knot in traditional Indian style

Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on March 18. Maxwell’s better half Vini shared the image of the same on her official Instagram handle. The duo had got married as per Christian tradition. While Glenn had worn a formal outfit, Raman had worn the traditional wedding gown.On Sunday (March 27), the adorable couple tied the knot in a tradition Indian style and the pictures and videos of the same went viral on social media.

On March 27, a video of Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman’s wedding surfaced on social media. In the video, both can be seen putting garlands to each other in what was an Indian traditional wedding. It can be assumed that this was a Tamil Brahmin wedding with the background music that was played. Vini had donned one of the traditional Indian sarees while Maxwell was in Sherwani. Maxwell is likely to take field after April 5 due to Cricket Australia (CA)’s central contract rules. RCB lost their first game of this season to PBKS by five wickets. Glenn Maxwell was one of the mandatory retentions of the Bengaluru-based franchise for this year along with the likes of batting megastar Virat Kohli and India pace sensation Mohammed Siraj respectively. He has been offered a sum of INR 11 crore.



