Glenn Maxwell Announces ODI Retirement To Focus On T20Is

Australia's Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from One Day Cricket with immediate affect to focus on T20 cricket. In a career spanning 14 years, Maxwell featured in 149 ODIs, scoring 3990 runs and picking 77 wickets. He was also a part of Australia's World Cup-winning sides in 2015 and 2023. An explosive batter, Maxwell scored his runs at an average of 33.81 and a strike rate of 126.70. His best effort in ODIs, an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup, is regarded as arguably the greatest innings played in ODIs. Apart from that, he scored three other centuries and 23 half-centuries. As a bowler also, he was a handy offspinner, picking four-fers four times in his career. A stellar fielder, he has also has 91 catches to his name in the format.

Cricket Australia announced that Maxwell took the decision with an eye on preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka. The board also stated Maxwell's intention to focus on the Big Bash League and other international commitments. Reflecting on his career and decision to retire, Maxwell said, "I think back to right at the start I was picked ahead of my time and out of the blue. I was just proud just to be playing a couple of games for Australia. I thought I was just going to have that.

"Since then, I have been able to go through the up and downs of being dropped, being brought back, playing in a few World Cups and being a part of some great teams." Maxwell's last ODI appearance came against India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. A leg injury has ruled Maxwell out of the ongoing IPL. "I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how body was reacting to the conditions. I had a good chat with (Chair of Selectors) George Bailey and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward," he told the Final Word Podcast.

"We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I said to him 'I don't think I am going to make that, it's time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own'. Hopefully they get enough of a lead-in to hang onto that role. "I always said I wasn't going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I didn't want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons. "They are moving in such a clear direction so this give them the best look at what the line-up is leading into that next World Cup. I know how important that planning is."

Congratulating Maxwell on his career, his former captain and current chair of selectors, George Bailey, said, "Glenn will be known as one of the one-day game's most dynamic players, who had key roles in two ODI World Cup victories. His level of natural talent and skill is remarkable. His energy in the field, underrated ability with the ball and longevity have been superb. What else stands out is his passion for and commitment to playing for Australia.