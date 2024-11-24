Glenn Maxwell Sold to PBKS (Punjab Kings) for Rs 4.2 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been sold to Punjab Kings for ₹4.2 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The bidding saw competition from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, but it was Punjab Kings who secured the 35-year-old's services.

Maxwell, who had a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign, where he managed only 52 runs in 10 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore, was not retained by the franchise. However, his IPL journey spans multiple teams. He first played for Delhi Capitals in 2012, followed by a stint with Mumbai Indians in 2013. In 2014, he joined Punjab Kings, where he made a mark with a sensational 552 runs at a strike rate of nearly 190, leading the team to their first-ever IPL final.

After several years with Punjab, Maxwell moved to Delhi Capitals in 2018, then returned to Punjab Kings in 2020, before being signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021. In his first season with RCB, he scored 513 runs, followed by 301 runs in 2022 and 400 runs in 2023.

Maxwell will now look to rejuvenate his IPL career with Punjab Kings in the upcoming season.