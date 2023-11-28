Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith among 6 Australian players released from T20I squad vs India

New Delhi [India], November 28 : Australia made several changes in their for the remainder of the ongoing T20I series against India.

Six members of Australia's winning ODI World Cup 2023 squad will be rested for the remaining three games of the T20I series against the 'Men in Blue' to manage their workload. From the third T20I match between the two elite sides in Guwahati, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott are scheduled to return to Australia.

Aussie spinner Adam Zampa has already gone back to Australia with Steve Smith after a tiring World Cup voyage. Among the victorious squad, only the left-handed batter Travis Head will stay with the T20I squad for the rest of the 20-over matches.

The 29-year-old Aussie opener missed the first part of Australia's World Cup campaign due to an injury. However, he played a pivotal role in their victories with 'Player of the Match' performances in the semi-final and the final match of the tournament.

On the other hand, Aussie players like Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green will be joining the squad in India.

After two consecutive defeats in the five-game series, Australia will lock horns against India in the third T20I match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Australia's updated squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson.

