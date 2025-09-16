Glenn Maxwell to feature in Dean Jones Trophy despite ODI retirement

Canberra [Australia], September 16 : Despite announcing his retirement from ODIs earlier this year, Glenn Maxwell will be seen in 50-over action for his state side Victoria as part of his preparations for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The 36-year-old has been included in Victoria's 14-member squad for their opening two Dean Jones Trophy matches against Queensland and Tasmania at Allan Border Field on Wednesday and Friday. Interestingly, Maxwell has featured in just one List A match for Victoria since March 2022, against New South Wales in October last year.

Fellow Australian T20I squad member Matt Short also returns, set to play his first game in any format since the Major League Cricket (MLC) in July. Short had missed the T20I tour of the Caribbean as well as the home series against South Africa due to a side strain. Like Maxwell, he hasn't played a 50-over fixture since the Champions Trophy.

Will Sutherland will lead Victoria in the first match before he departs for India to join the Australia A squad ahead of the four-day game in Lucknow. Peter Handscomb will take over captaincy duties for the second match.

Youngster Oliver Peake, who made his List A debut for Australia A against Sri Lanka A in July but is yet to play a 50-over game for Victoria, is unavailable as he is currently part of the Australia A tour in Lucknow. Spinner Todd Murphy is also with the Australia A side. Harry Dixon and Sam Elliott will feature in both games before heading to India for the Australia A one-day series in Kanpur starting September 30.

Meanwhile, Queensland will be led by Marnus Labuschagne in their clashes against Victoria on Wednesday and Western Australia on Sunday, both at Allan Border Field. Their squad, however, is missing several names. Xavier Bartlett is on Australia A duty, while Mark Steketee (hamstring) and Callum Vidler (stress fracture) are sidelined. Usman Khawaja has also opted out of both matches to prepare for the Sheffield Shield and the Ashes.

Queensland could hand debuts to former New South Wales all-rounder Hayden Kerr and former Under-19 World Cup-winning skipper Hugh Weibgen. Talents like Tom Straker and Lachlan Hearne will play both games before leaving for India with the Australia A squad. Hearne has been called as a replacement for the injured Aaron Hardie, who has eight List A games under his belt, but caught attention earlier this year with a 107 off 91 balls against New South Wales.

Victoria squad: Will Sutherland, Peter Handscomb, Blake Macdonald, Callum Stow, Cam McClure, David Moody, Glenn Maxwell, Harry Dixon, Marcus Harris, Matt Short, Mitch Perry, Sam Elliott, Sam Harper, Tom Rogers.

Queensland squad: Marnus Labuschagne (capt), Jack Clayton, Benji Floros, Lachlan Hearne, Hayden Kerr, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Tom Straker, Mitchell Swepson, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor