Glenn Maxwell's heroics go in vain as Chennai beat Bangalore by 8 runs

Chennai Super Kings (226/6) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (218/8) by 8 runs to register their third win of the season. Captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell's sensational third wicket stand threatened for a while before Maxwell fell for 76 off 36 balls. The partnership between him and Du Plessis produced a whopping 126 runs in just 61 balls. Earlier, CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early but Ajinkya Rahane got them going in the powerplay.

Devon Conway later joined the party and has continued the charge after Rahane fell to Wanindu Hasaranga. The carnage continued though, with Shivam Dube coming in and putting 80 runs off just 37 balls for the third wicket. Conway fell for 83 off 45 after which Dube continued the assault. The Indian scored 52 off 27 balls before falling to Wayne Parnell. Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja all came in and smashed some big shots, allowing CSK to make a total of 226/6.