Glenn Phillips completes 2,000 runs in international cricket 

London [UK], September 14 : New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips reached the milestone of completing two thousand runs in international cricket in the third ODI match against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Phillips played a brilliant knock of 72 off 76 balls in the match at the Oval, however, New Zealand failed to win and lost by 181 runs.

The Kiwi player has featured in 83 games so far and has 2,036 runs at an average of 32.31 and a strike rate of 122.87. He has two tons and 12 half-centuries in his career so far.

Coming to the match, England was put to bat first by the Kiwis and were struggling at 13/2 when Stokes came out. He had a 199-run partnership for the third wicket with Dawid Malan (96 in 95 balls, 12 fours and a six) and a 78-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper Jos Buttler (38 in 24 balls, six fours and a six), which took England to 368 in 48.1 overs despite a lower-order collapse.

Trent Boult (5/51) and Ben Lister (3/69) were the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis.

In the chase of 339, Kiwis were rocked by the pace trio of Chris Woakes, Reece Topley and Sam Curran and were struggling at 70/5. Glenn Phillips (72 in 76 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Rachin Ravindra (28 in 22 balls, five fours) tried fighting back but NZ was bundled out for 187 in just 39 overs.

Woakes (3/31) and Livingstone (3/16) were the pick of the bowlers for NZ. Topley took two, Curran and Moeen Ali got one each.

Stokes took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

England is leading the series 2-1 with a match to go.

