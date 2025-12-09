Glenn Phillips recalled as New Zealand name 14-player squad for 2nd Test against West Indies

Wellington [New Zealand], December 9 : The first-ever World Test Championship champions, New Zealand, have announced a 14-player squad for the second Test against the West Indies, with several key players sidelined due to injury, as per the ICC website.

Experienced all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been included in New Zealand's squad for the second Test, set to commence on Wednesday in Wellington.

Phillips has not represented New Zealand since the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year. The 29-year-old has been dealing with a groin injury and only returned to first-class cricket in New Zealand at the end November

But with several first-choice players sidelined by injury, Phillips has earned a recall to the New Zealand squad and could make his first Test appearance since the third Test against England in Hamilton in December last year.

Phillips' return highlights the new-look New Zealand 14-player squad, with regulars Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, Tom Blundell and Mitchell Santner all missing due to injury and a total of three debutants in line to make their debut.

With Blundell sidelined, wicketkeeper Mitch Hay is expected to make his Test debut, while uncapped pacers Kristian Clarke and Michael Rae are also in contention to join Jacob Duffy in the attack.

New Zealand coach Rob Walter said both Clarke and Rae have earned their call-ups and expressed excitement about their potential contributions if selected.

"Kristian and Michael are both identified players of interest with great ability, and have both been good performers for their domestic sides over the past few years," Walter said as per the ICC website.

"They both have good skill with the red-ball, and there's a great opportunity for them to show that skill for us at the highest level of the game," he added.

New Zealand squad:

Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

West Indies squad:

Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor