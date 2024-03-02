Glenn Phillips registers landmark five-wicket haul during AUS-NZ 1st Test

Wellington [New Zealand], March 2 : New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips registered his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, the first by a Kiwi spinner at home in 16 years.

This landmark spell came during the first Test between Australia and New Zealand at Wellington.

During Australia's second innings, Phillips took five wickets for 45 runs in 16 overs. He picked up wickets of Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey.

This is the first-ever five-wicket haul by a Kiwi spinner at home since Jeetan Patel took one against West Indies back in 2008.

Phillips has been an extremely useful player for Kiwis over the years. Not only has he delivered plenty of crucial knocks, but has chipped in useful contributions with the ball as well. Also, he is a part-time wicketkeeper and an electric fielder.

Coming to the match, NZ is set 369 runs to win the Test.

In their second innings, Australia took a 368-run lead and was bundled out for 164. Besides Lyon, who was surprisingly the top-scorer with 41 runs, Cameron Green (34), Travis Head (29) and Usman Khawaja (28) posted decent scores.

Glenn Phillips (5/45) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Matt Henry (3/36) and Tim Southee (2/46) were also among the wickets.

Australia earlier had a 204-run lead in the first innings, bundling out Kiwis for 179 in their first innings. Kiwis were struggling at 29/5 at one point, but a fighting effort from middle/lower order, Phillips (71 in 70 balls, with 13 fours), Matt Henry (42 in 34 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell (33 in 43 balls, with three fours) helped Kiwis give Aussies a fight.

Nathan Lyon (4/43) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies. Josh Hazlewood took two wickets while skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc got a wicket each.

Put to bat first after the Kiwis won the toss, Australia was once reeling at 211/7, but a fantastic knock from all-rounder Cameron Green (174* in 275 balls, with 23 fours and five fours) and his 116-run tenth wicket partnership with Josh Hazlewood (22) helped Australia score 383.

Henry (5/70) registered a five-wicket haul for Kiwis. William O'Rourke and Scott Kuggeleijn also took two wickets for Kiwis.

