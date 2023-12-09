Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 9 : New Zealand's match winner Glenn Phillips stated that the slender lead of eight runs in the first inning of the second Test "mattered a lot" during their four-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Saturday.

Phillips kept the Kiwis in the game with his remarkable batting performance in both innings. He scored the winning runs to end the series on level terms 1-1.

His 87 allowed New Zealand to take a lead of 8 runs and according to Phillips, it played a massive role in their victory.

"That eight runs mattered a lot. We pride ourselves on fighting for as long as possible and keeping ourselves in the game. I think we did that," Phillips said after the match.

He went on to praise the spinners, Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel who scalped nine in the second innings to restrict the hosts to a score of 137.

"Our spinners did incredibly well and obviously Tim (Southee) with the ball, it was great to create a lot of pressure. The Bangladeshi boys came out with a little bit of intent as well. To restrict them to chasing 137 was very pleasing," Phillips added.

Finally, he talked about his intent to play on the tricky surface in the second innings and power the Kiwis to a four-wicket victory.

"The intent was there (in the second innings), was trying to sticking to my game plan as much as possible. If I can put the bowler off his length, that's gonna make it a little bit easier. for us. The way Mitch batted and Daryl with his intent ... helped along. (On Santner) He's got amazing hands, such a fluent player. We talked a little bit at tea about what sort of plan we wanted to go out with. Credit to him and credit to all the boys throughout this whole game," Phillips signed off saying.

