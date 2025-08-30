Global cricket stars to light up Vancouver: Canada Super 60 unveils first wave of players

Vancouver [Canada], August 30 : Vancouver is gearing up for a sporting spectacle like never before. The Canada Super 60, the country's first professional T10 cricket league, announced its first wave of international stars ahead of the official draft, and the lineup is nothing short of blockbuster, as per a release from Canada Super 60.

For the very first time, cricketing giants such as Piyush Chawla, Quinton de Kock, Shakib al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Imran Tahir, Isuru Udana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and many more will descend on BC Place, one of the world's most iconic indoor sporting venues.

Across six dynamic franchises the Brampton Blitz, Mississauga Masters, Montreal Tigers, Vancouver Kings, Toronto Sixers, and Whiterock Warriors international icons will be joined by Canada's best homegrown talent, creating a festival of cricket that blends world-class entertainment with the unmistakable West Coast vibe of Vancouver.

This inaugural edition brings together an unprecedented mix of batting firepower and bowling brilliance. Fans can expect the audacious stroke play of Quinton de Kock, the fearless six-hitting of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the flamboyance of Chris Lynn, Jason Roy and Alex Hales, the class of Dawid Malan, and the all-round mastery of Shakib al Hasan and Moeen Ali.

Add to that the guile of spin legends like Piyush Chawla and Imran Tahir, the pace of Andrew Tye and Dwaine Pretorius, and BC Place is set to witness fireworks like never before. This convergence of cricket's finest talent promises not just matches but moments that will define Canadian cricket's new chapter.

Tickets for the October 8-13 tournament at BC Place will go on sale in the first week of September. With limited seating under the closed roof of Vancouver's biggest stage, demand is expected to be high as fans from across Canada and beyond plan to witness history in the making.

Kyle Coetzer, former Scottish captain and assistant tournament director of the league, said, as quoted from a release by Canada Super 60, "We are immensely satisfied with the pre-draft signings. To see such top players coming to BC Place for the very first time adds a new aura to this iconic venue. Canada Super 60 is committed to providing fans with the best cricketing entertainment, infused with Vancouver's West Coast energy. This is just the start of something very special."

Amjad Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada, said, "The quality of players signed sets an outstanding platform for Canadian cricketers to learn and compete alongside global stars. The player power of this league can take the game to new heights across the country."

With international firepower, Canadian pride, and one of the world's most spectacular stadiums as its home, the Canada Super 60 is poised to become the premier sporting spectacle of the fall and a milestone moment for cricket in North America.

