Global T20 Canada: Brampton Wolves derail Montreat Tigers; Toronto Nationals beat Mississauga Panthers

Brampton, July 27 Colin Munro put in a match-winning performance with a blistering knock of 67 in just 31 deliveries as Toronto Nationals downed the Mississauga Panthers with six wickets and 6.4 overs to spare in Global T20 Canada at the TD Arena here.

In the second clash on Wednesday, Colin De Grandhomme put on a stellar all-round display with 56 runs and two important wickets as the Brampton Wolves defeated the Montreal Tigers by 15 runs. The Brampton Wolves' first innings score of 143 proved enough to win them the match.

The Toronto Nationals won an important toss and asked the Mississauga Panthers to bat first. The Nationals ran through the Panthers’ top order with brilliant spells from Faheem Ashraf and Saad Bin Zafar who bagged two wickets apiece early on.

Chris Gayle (4), Navneet Dhaliwal (5) and Azam Khan (8) all perished in the Power-play, leaving the Panthers in trouble at 28/3 in six overs. Cameron Delport (4) also departed soon, before Shoaib Malik (37) and James Neesham (18) came together to steady the ship and weave an essential partnership of 44 runs for the Panthers, despite the conservative run rate.

Tom Cooper (26) came in at number 7 and was in sensational form in the death overs. He played a quick-fire knock in just 14 deliveries, while wickets around him tumbled, to help the Panthers finish at 115/9. Zaman Khan also showcased his proficiency in the death overs, picking up two wickets in the dying embers of the innings.

In response, the Toronto Nationals blazed their way to their target. Colin Munro (67) unleashed an exhibition of power hitting reaching his half-century in just 20 balls before he was dismissed by Parveen Kumar.

At the other end, Nicholas Kirton departed for 12 runs. Towards the end of the powerplay, the Nationals at 70/1 were well entrenched in the driver’s seat. Following the dismissal of Munro, Gerhard Erasmus (1) and Armaan Kapoor (5) fell in quick succession at the hands of Nikhil Dutta.

However, captain Hamza Tariq (25), who came in at number three played a composed unbeaten innings to ensure the Nationals reached their target comfortably, with six wickets and 6.4 overs to spare.

The day’s second encounter saw Brampton Wolves bat first after losing the toss. The Wolves lost Aaron Johnson (6) as early as the second over. However, Usman Khan (33) cracked six boundaries while Mark Chapman (21) rotated the strike well to ensure the Wolves were well-placed at 53/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Soon after, Aayaz Afzal Khan scalped Usman Khan and Hussain Talat in quick succession, before Colin De Grandhomme (56) came in at number five, to play a brilliant innings that was equal parts power and precision, before he was dismissed by Carlos Brathwaite.

The Wolves looked poised for a big score initially, but the wickets continued to fall. Ayaan Afzal Khan picked up two more wickets in consecutive deliveries in the sixteenth over, while Carlos Brathwaite mopped up the tail with three wickets in the last over. The Brampton Wolves were all out for 143 in 19.5 overs.

In response the Tigers lost both openers, Chris Lynn (9) and Muhammad Waseem (6) early in the innings. Shakib Al Hassan (28) and Dilpreet Singh (24) came together to forge a partnership and the Tigers were placed at 42/2 at the end of powerplay.

Shakib Al Hassan once again failed to convert his start and Dilpreet Singh departed soon after. As the pressure mounted in the middle overs, Sherfane Rutherford (10) lost his wicket trying to clear the ropes.

With the Montreal Tigers chasing 44 runs in 36 balls with five wickets in hand, the game was delicately poised.

However, Carlos Brathwaite (4) and Wijeyeratne (8) were both dismissed by Colin De Grandhomme, while Logan Van Beek picked up three wickets including Dipendra Singh Airee (28) to bundle out the Tigers for 128. The Brampton Wolves proved too much for the Tigers and they won by 15 runs.

Brief scores:

Mississauga Panthers 115/9 in 20 overs (Shoaib Malik 37, Tom Cooper 26, James Neesham 18; Saad Bin Zafar 3-31, Zaman Khan 2-20, Faheem Ashraf 2-30) lost to Toronto Nationals 118/4 in 13.2 overs (Colin Munro 67, Hamza Tariq 25; Nikhil Dutta 2/36) by 6 wickets.

Brampton Wolves 143 all out in 19.5 overs (Colin De Grandhomme 56, Usman Khan 33, Mark Chapman 21; Carlos Brathwaite 4-21, Ayaan Afzal Khan 4-21) beat Montreal Tigers 128 in 19.1 overs (Shakib Al Hassan 28, Dipendra Singh Airee 28; Logan Van Beek 3-20, Colin De Grandhomme 2-8, Shahid Ahmadzai 2-33) by 15 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor