GMR Group in advanced talks to relaunch Jamaica Tallawahs in Caribbean Premier League

New Delhi [India], September 26 : The GMR Group, co-owner of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, is reportedly in advanced talks to relaunch the Jamaica Tallawahs franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), as per ESPNcricinfo.

GMR Group is directly involved in the operations of Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket, Hampshire in English county cricket, and Southern Brave in The Hundred, and also owns teams in the Indian sports of kabaddi and kho kho.

The Jamaica Tallawahs, a three-time CPL champion, were previously owned by Florida-based businessman Kris Persaud, who sold the team back to the CPL due to sustainability issues and bought the rights to a new team, which became the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Tallawahs have not featured in the league for the last two editions. According to ESPNcricinfo, GMR officials attended the final of the CPL on Sunday, and they are considered strong favourites to run the franchise from next year.

They would become the seventh team involved in the league, increasing the number of fixtures played.

Pete Russell, the CPL's chief executive, said earlier this month that the league is "very excited at the prospect of a return to Jamaica" after "fruitful and engaging discussions" with the government. "We are hopeful that these negotiations will reach a positive conclusion in the coming months," Russell said.

The GMR Group did not respond to a request for a comment.

