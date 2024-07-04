"Going to give public a free entry...": MCA secretary Naik on India's T20 WC win celebration parade

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik said that free entry will be given to the public for the Indian team's grand victory parade celebrating their ICC T20 World Cup win.

After their ICC T20 World Cup celebrations in Delhi on Thursday morning, which includes a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rohit-led side will depart for Mumbai, where it will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate.

Speaking to ANI, Naik said that all necessary arrangements have been made and the maximum police force has been kept by MCA for the event.

"MCA has made preparations for the public. Under the guidance of Mumbai Police and BCCI, we are going to give free entry to the public on first come first preference...We had a meeting with Mumbai Police yesterday. MCA has kept the maximum police force. It is a proud moment for MCA and the country and we are very excited to welcome the Indian team today," he said to ANI.

#WATCH | On preparations for Team India's victory parade in Mumbai, Secretary Mumbai Cricket Association, Ajinkya Naik says "MCA has made preparations for the public. Under the guidance of Mumbai Police and BCCI, we are going to give free entry to the public on first come first… pic.twitter.com/UJ3dhDy9AD—(@ANI) July 4, 2024

On Team India's victory parade, MCA member Jitendra Awhad said, "It is a good feeling. After a long time, India won the World Cup and after winning the World Cup, they are going to be welcomed at the land of Cricket, Mumbai. Not only in Mumbai but Cricket is a religion in the entire India..."

#WATCH | On the Indian Cricket Team's event in Mumbai today, MCA member Jitendra Awhad says, "It's a good feeling. After a long time, India won the World Cup and after winning the World Cup, they are going to be welcomed at the land of Cricket, Mumbai. Not only in Mumbai but… pic.twitter.com/2EgC4i5KeQ—(@ANI) July 4, 2024

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday took to X to share details of the victory parade in Mumbai.

"We want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let's celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards," Rohit posted on X.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah also on Wednesday announced that they have decided to hold an open-top bus parade for the victorious Team India in Mumbai tomorrow. Shah invited India fans to the victory parade at Marine Drive and the Wankhede Stadium.

"Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India's World Cup win! Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us! Save the date! #TeamIndia #Champions," Jay Shah announced on X.

Team India reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Thursday morning after their success at the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup in Barbados.

The T20 World Cup winners will meet with PM Modi at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in Delhi on Thursday to a warm welcome from the fans awaiting the sight of their favourite heroes and the sight of the silverware.

The squad members, support staff, their families and media were stuck in Barbados, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl, at that stage a category four hurricane that passed through Barbados, with Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown shut for three days.

The flight was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight.

India ended a 13-year ICC trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor