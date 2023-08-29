"Going to interact with PCB on BCCI's behalf": Roger Binny on his Pakistan visit

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 29 : Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny on Tuesday said that on behalf of the governing body of cricket in India, he will interact with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and noted that the match between India and Pakistan is bigger than the Ashes.

Binny along with vice-president Rajeev Shukla will travel to Pakistan during the Asia Cup. The BCCI president along with vice-president will travel to Pakistan during the upcoming Asia Cup scheduled to begin on August 30. The BCCI president and vice-president will travel to Pakistan after an invitation was extended to the members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and other cricket boards to attend the mega event. Both the president and vice president will return to India on September 7.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka between August 30 and September 17. Pakistan are in Group A alongside Nepal and India. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

"My last Pakistan visit was in 2006, when was there people of Pakistan very interested in Indian cricket and cinema. I am going to interact with the Pakistan Cricket Board on behalf of BCCI," Binny told ANI.

When asked the question that Pakistan is safe for Indian players, Binny said," Many teams are playing Test cricket over there. England, Sri Lanka and Australia teams have been there. Right now the biggest thing is happening the India vs. Pakistan match."

Binny said that fitness is the biggest challenge in the country nowadays and one player can’t play in all formats. The BCCI president also said that they are trying to cut down the schedule for the players to play all three formats.

"That is a very important area which we are working on. One person cannot play all the formats. Fitness is the biggest challenge in the country nowadays. You have to manage everything manage your fitness and play. So you can play for a long period of time. Now we trying to cut down the schedule for the players to play all three formats," said the BCCI president.

Binny participated as chief guest in a ‘Beach Walk’ as part of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC)’s ‘Eco-Vizag’ campaign to create awareness against environmental pollution on the Beach Road here on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Indian cricketer K. Srikar Bharat, Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) S.R. Gopinath Reddy and others. The programme was conducted in association with the ACA.

