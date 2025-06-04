"Going to sleep like a baby....": Virat Kohli after RCB's maiden IPL title in 18 years

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 4 : Following his first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title win in 18 years, star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli expressed his ecstasy after winning the title, saying that "he will sleep like a baby" after the victory and also dedicated the title win to his ex-teammate, close friend AB de Villiers, who was also present at the venue for the final.

Virat's wait for an IPL title finally ended after 18 years, as a fantastic spin effort in the middle overs and sensational effort from pacers in the death overs helped RCB secure their maiden trophy with a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) despite a valiant 61* from Shashank Singh.

Speaking after the match in a post-match interview, Virat said that the win is for the fans as much as it is for the team.

"It is been 18 long years. I have given this team my youth, prime and experience. I have tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy, and it is an amazing feeling," said Virat.

"What ABD has done for the franchise is tremendous, I told him 'this win is as much yours as it is ours. I want you to celebrate with us'. He has been the POTM most times in the franchise despite being retired for four years. Tells you the impact he has had on the league, team and me. He deserves to be on the podium, lifting the cup," he added.

De Villiers' is RCB's second-highest run-getter of all time, with 4,522 runs in 157 matches and 145 innings at an average of 41.10, with two centuries and 37 fifties. His runs came at a strike rate of 158.33.

Speaking about where his title win ranks, he said that it is right up there among his favourite moments, and he will continue to play for the franchise till his very last day in the IPL.

"Well, it is right up there, if I have to be honest. As I said, I have given everything that I have for the last 18 years. I have stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. I have had moments where I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. I stood behind them, they stood behind me. And I always dreamt of winning it with them. And this is far more special than winning it with anyone else because my heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore," he said.

"And as I said, this is the team I am going to play for till the last day that I play the IPL. So this one is absolutely right up there because you know, as a sportsman, when you grind for something, and this is a very high-intensity, high-quality tournament, which is of great value in world cricket today. And I am someone who wants to win the big tournaments, the big moments, and this one was missing. And tonight, I am going to sleep like a baby," he concluded.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzi Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking. While Virat (43 in 35 balls, with three fours) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls, with two fours) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, PBKS started well with Priyansh Arya (24 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Prabhsimran (26 in 22 balls, with two sixes) stitching a 43-run stand. Josh Inglis (39 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Shashank Singh (61* in 30 balls, three wins and six sixes) tried their level best to keep up with the rising run rate, but Krunal Panddya (2/17), Yash Dayal (1/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) put a fine show with the ball to restrict PBKS to 184/7, despite a sensational 22 runs smashed by Shashank in the final over while needing 29.

The title wait continues for PBKS, who reached their second final and their first in 11 years.

