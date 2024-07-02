"Good Decision": Rajkumar Sharma on Virat Kohli's retirement from T20Is

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Following Virat Kohli's retirement from the T20Is after clinching the ICC T20 World Cup title, his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed his feelings saying it was a good decision.

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday.

Speaking on the Star Sports Rajkumar Sharma, shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli's decision to retire from T20 cricket after winning the T20 World Cup final.

"The decision Virat Kohli has taken is a big decision, and he has taken it on a very big occasion when India won the World Cup, and Virat Kohli won the Man of the Match award in the final. That is the highest point for any player when he says goodbye to a format from such a big stage. So it is a very big decision. I appreciate his decision as he said that he wants to give a chance to the youngsters," Rajkumar said.

The childhood coach further stated that he believes that Kohli will be able to concentrate more on Tests following his retirement.

"It is a very good decision, and it will help him to concentrate more on Test cricket. He likes Test cricket and he desires to perform more in the Test format. He has a very good mindset for Test cricket. I believe that he will be able to concentrate more on it and will do well for the country. I would like to congratulate the Indian team for winning the World Cup. I would like to congratulate the entire support staff, selectors, and BCCI for winning the World Cup. We have been looking for an ICC trophy for a long time, and it has been completed yesterday," Rajkumar added.

After managing just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, Virat stepped up when it mattered the most, scoring 76 in 59 balls, with six fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 128.81. Virat ended the edition with 151 runs in eight innings at an average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 112.68, with one fifty.

In 35 T20 World Cup matches, Virat has scored 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72 and a strike rate of 128.81, with 15 half-centuries. His best score is 89*. He is the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament.

In 125 T20I matches, Virat scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. He scored a century and 38 fifties and a best score of 122*. He ended the format as the second-highest run-getter of all time.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. By securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their over 10-year ICC trophy drought.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor