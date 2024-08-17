London [UK], August 17 : Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton discussed Ollie Pope's recent appointment as England's new red-ball captain for the upcoming matches, following the news that regular captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out for the remainder of the English summer.

Pope has been named as the stand-in captain for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Hussain believes it will be beneficial for Pope to lead the England side for a few games ahead of next year's Ashes series in Australia.

"I think it's good for Pope to be captain for three Tests, just in case, Ben Stokes does get injured in the future," Hussain said on Sky Sports Cricket Podcast as quoted by ICC.

"They need other options. Just like when they go to Australia, and they don't want a bowling attack that's inexperienced," he said.

"You don't want to get there with someone [leading] who hasn't done it before," he added.

However, both former captains acknowledge that Pope will face his share of challenges.

Michael Atherton notes that the 26-year-old finds himself in a somewhat uncertain position, given the temporary nature of his appointment.

"Essentially, you're in a caretaker position. And Ben Stokes has left such a permanent mark on the side, Ollie Pope wouldn't want to change that," he said.

"While you are captain and you make decisions, it's someone else's team. It's a slightly awkward position for him," he added.

Hussain also pointed out that Pope has yet to fully assert himself as the definitive leader of the team.

"The feeling with Pope is that it doesn't come naturally, [whereas] the feeling with Stokes is that cricketing intelligence comes very naturally to him. It feels like he [Pope] was given the vice-captaincy to get him out of that shell, the no. 3 position as well, we believe in you, which I think was the right thing to do," Hussain noted.

"But the other side of that, when you're captain. You've to sell that belief. Sell yourself to the team, your plans," he added.

The two former captains agree that Pope is a popular figure and extend their best wishes for his new role.

