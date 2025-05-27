'Good initiative': Wriddhiman Saha endorses Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup

New Delhi [India], May 27 : Former Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha, who has joined Servotech Sports team as a mentor, feels upcoming Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup, to be staged in India for the first time, will elevate the level of competition and drive players to aim higher.

Earlier this month, Saha was appointed as the mentor of the Servotech Siliguri Strikers ahead of Season 2 of the Bengal Pro T20 League and Servotech Sports. Servotech Sports in May 2025 launched the Dream League of India, a one of its kind Tennis Cricket Ball League.

In line with the Dream League of India, a Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup will be staged in India, marking the first global and continental tournaments played exclusively with tennis balls.

Speaking about the venture, Saha shared his exciement and acknowledged that every budding cricketer, including himself, began their journey with a tennis ball in hand.

"With Servotech Sports this is my first assignment as far as coaching or mentorship is concerned. A player who starts playing cricket in childhood plays with a tennis ball only. The advantage with Tennis Cricket Ball League is that it can be played by anyone."

"So if a player wants to play the League of tennis ball and he is getting such a big platform to showcase his skills it is great thing. So it is a good platform for the players," he added.

The former wicket-keeper feels players playing Tennis ball cricket will finally get their due.

"Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup will make it more competitive. This will also provide motivation to the players and it is a good initiative to be honest," he said.

Players featuring in the Dream League of India will get the chance to represent India in the Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup.

"Scouts will keep a close eye during the Dream League of India as the tournament will be played across the country and will form a basis for the selection of players to represent India in the Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup," said Chetanya Nanda, Strategist, Dream League of India.

The Dream League of India will be for both juniors (13-18) and seniors (18+), with six franchises participating across both categories. To play in the Dream League of India, player can register themselves on the league's official website or Starzpit App for the nationwide open fair trials, conducted across multiple districts and centres under the supervision of over 1,500 certified coaches.

The core objective of the Dream League of India is to identify and nurture high-potential grassroots talent within the tennis cricket community. Top-performing players will gain exposure to national and potentially international opportunities through affiliations with the International Tennis Cricket Federation (ITCF).

For Dream League of India, 860 junior and 860 senior players will be shortlisted for the auction, where six franchises per category will select their squads.

Players shortlisted from the fair trials will enter the Dream League of India auction. Top performers stand a chance to be scouted by International Tennis Cricket Federation (ITCF) selectors to represent team India in tennis cricket at the big stage

Moreover, unsold players in the Dream League India (DLI) auction will compete in the country's biggest Inter-Zonal Tournament (best performers will get platinum card to qualify for season 2 of DLI), with zonal champions advancing to an All-Zonal Championship. The winning team will face the Season 1 Franchise Champion in the Season 2 openerensuring every player gets a pathway to recognition and national glory.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the League Commissioner for the Dream League of India. Joining the league as a one of the 6 celebrity faces is acclaimed music icon Salim Merchant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor