"Good start for his captaincy": Virat Kohli's childhood coach lauds Shubman Gill

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Team India scripted history by defeating England for the first time ever at Edgbaston, Birmingham in Test cricket. The emphatic 336-run victory not only marked a landmark win but also helped India level the five-match Test series 1-1.

The match was headlined by a sensational performance from Shubman Gill, who continued his purple patch with scores of 269 and 161, firmly establishing himself as a leader. Gill, who has been given the responsibility of captaining India in Test cricket, earned praise from former cricketers and coaches alike.

Rajkumar Sharma, childhood coach of Virat Kohli, lauded the young skipper's maturity and strokeplay.

"Shubman is doing magnificent batting. He's leading from the front, which is a good sign. It's a good start for his captaincy," Sharma told ANI.

India's fast bowling duo, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj (6/70 and 1/57), played a crucial role in dismantling England's batting across both innings. Akash Deep, in particular, was phenomenal with a 10-wicket haul (4/88 and 6/99), registering the best match figures by an Indian in England, surpassing Chetan Sharma's long-standing record of 10/188.

"Akashdeep and Siraj did bowl well, and England struggled," noted Sharma.

"India is dominating the series even when we lose one of the matches. We have a good talent pool," he added.

"People are missing him as they were expecting him to play, but it was his personal decision," Sharma said on Virat Kohli's retirement from test cricket.

