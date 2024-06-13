"Good teams have played well...": Piyush Chawla lauds India's performance at New York Stadium in T20 World Cup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : Following India's victory over the United States in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, former leg-spinner Piyush Chawla spoke about India's performance at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in the group stage matches of the ongoing marquee event.

Arshdeep Singh's pace blitz, followed by Suryakuamar Yadav and Shivam Dube's 72-run partnership, ensured India maintained their unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup as they clinched a 7-wicket win over the co-hosts USA.

India secured their place in the Super 8. They are at the top of Group A with three wins in three matches.

The former cricketer asserted that the New York pitch was very dicey.

"We saw that the New York pitch was very dicey. The kind of start India had on that pitch and won all 3 matches - so, very good chances...Spinners were not needed much in New York but when you enter the second leg, for Super 8, we have seen that Spinners have played a key role in West Indies. So, our Spinners will come into play...To be very honest, only one will play and Kuldeep (Yadav) will be the first preference because of what he has done in the last 1-1.5 years," Chawla told ANI.

The 35-year-old further stated that the good teams have played well in the matches played at the Nassau International Cricket

"Good teams have played well there. India defended 120 runs against Pakistan...The way the Indian unit bowled, especially Jasprit and Hardik, I think that was really a treat to watch," the leg-spinner added.

Coming to the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The USA put on a fighting total of 110/8 in their 20 overs, with Nitish Kumar (27 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six) and Steven Taylor (24 in 30 balls, with two sixes) playing crucial knocks.

Arshdeep (4/9) and Hardik Pandya (2/14) were the top bowlers for India. Axar Patel also got a wicket.

In the run-chase of 111, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for single-digit scores and Rishabh Pant (18 in 20 balls, with a four and six). India was left struggling at 39/3 in 7.3 overs. Then, Suryakumar Yadav (50 in 49 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shivam Dube (31* in 35 balls, with a four and six) stitched a match-winning 72-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Saurabh Netravalkar (2/18) was the pick of the bowlers for the USA.

Arshdeep took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell. India has moved to the Super Eights stage of the tournament, with three wins in three matches so far.

