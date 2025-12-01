"Got some different skills": Tilak Varma on Suryakumar Yadav

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), [India], December 20 : Star batter Tilak Varma has backed India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who is going through a rough patch in T20I cricket. Varma's comment came after India defeated South Africa by 30 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium and clinched the five-match T20I series 3-1.

In 2025, Suryakumar Yadav has struggled to score runs in T20I cricket. The right-handed batter has scored 218 runs in 21 matches at a poor average of 13.62. Suryakumar Yadav didn't hit a half-century this year in T20I cricket.

"I told Suryakumar Yadav that middle a few balls and be calm at the crease. I was talking to him. If he gets that confidence, everyone has seen how he can play. Unfortunately, again, he didn't find that rhythm. I think it wasn't his day, but everyone is waiting for that one inning. Suppose he gets that one inning, then everyone knows how dangerous he can be. He has got some different skills." Varma said during the post-match conference.

Hardik Pandya, Tilak, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun's fantastic performance helped Team India register a 30-run win and clinch the five-match T20I series 3-1 against South Africa. With this win, India registered their eighth consecutive T20I series win since 2023.

Batting first, India posted 231/5 on the board. Sanju Samson (37), Abhishek Sharma (34), Tilak Varma (73) and Hardik Pandya (63) chipped in runs for the hosts. For South Africa, Corbin Bosch (2/44), George Linde (1/46) and Ottneil Baartman (1/39).

In response, Quinton de Kock's 65-run knock went in vain as South Africa made 201/8 in 20 overs and lost the high-scoring contest. For India, Varun Chakaravarthy (4/53) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) had a good outing with the ball.

Hardik was named Player of the Match for his 16-ball half-century.

