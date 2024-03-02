Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 : Following UP Warriorz's 6-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, batting allrounder Grace Harris said that she is "embracing" her role in the middle-order.

While speaking at the post-match press presentation, Harris said she was looking one ball at a time while batting in the second inning. She added that there's still "work in progress" for the UP-based franchise in the tounament.

"One ball at a time. I try not to get too flustered or frustrated as I have gotten older, I have learned to control my emotions, go back to the basics, and watch the ball. [on if she has ended up not out and on the losing side in a chase] Not that many. It's a rarity. I'm enjoying it here at UPW. I'm embracing my role in the middle-order. I'm enjoying it and I love India. Tonight I bowled a few too many slot balls and am happy with how it is coming out. But I love how it is going, and am working on it. Any opportunity I get to bowl, I try and take it with both hands. Still a work in progress though. Deepti and I have come together a couple of times in bigger partnerships. The left-right combo helps out and puts the bowlers off. We complement each other well which helps the partnership. Keep going as we are and we should be winning a few more games," Harris said.

Recapping the match, while chasing a 143, Kiran Navgire failed to make an impression and fell early in the powerplay. Skipper Alyssa Healy was in fine touch and continued to pick up boundaries for fun, but eventually fell in the final over of the powerplay after scoring 33, which was laced with seven boundaries.

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu failed to impress in her debut and ended up losing her wicket to left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar after scoring 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor