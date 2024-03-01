"Grace makes cricket look pretty easy at the moment": UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 1 : UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy hailed match-winner Grace Harris following their six-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants in the ongoing season of the Women's Premier League.

Harris went unbeaten as she slammed 60 off just 33 deliveries, her unbeaten knock was laced with nine boundaries and two maximums.

After the game, Healy didn't hold back from showering praise on Harris after the game and said, "She makes cricket look pretty easy at the moment. Full credit to her, she batted outstandingly tonight."

In the final five overs, UP Warriorz leaked 47 runs, which helped the Gujarat Giants reach a total of 142/5.

"We probably gave them a few too many at the end, but definitely comfortable chasing that down," she added.

After Kiran Navgire fell early during the chase, UP Warriorz's middle order stepped up to ensure the match didn't slip away from their hands.

"Our middle order is doing its job at the moment, and for me and Kirry it is about getting out there and doing our job in the powerplay. It's a well-balanced team and we have got amazing players on the bench as well. We've got RCB on Monday night here, we should have won the first game and looking forward to having a crack at them again," Healy signed off saying.

Coming to the match, skipper Healy was in fine touch and continued to pick up boundaries for fun after Kiran's dismissal. She eventually lost her wicket in the final over of the powerplay after scoring 33 which was laced with seven boundaries.

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu failed to impress in her debut and ended up losing her wicket to left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar after scoring 17.

Haris went on to see off the game for UP Warriorz and clinch their second consecutive win of the season.

