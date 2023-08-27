Grace Scrivens to captain ECB Development XI in warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka

London, Aug 27 Grace Scrivens will be captaining the ECB Development XI which will be taking on Sri Lanka women in a warm-up fixture in Arundel on August 28. Grace was the captain of the England side which finished runners-up to India in the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa and was also adjudged Player of the Tournament.

In the squad led by Grace, many players like Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, and Alexa Stonehouse, who were involved in the 2023 England team in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup programme, also feature in the ECB Development XI.

Charlotte Lambert and Jemima Spence, who were the non-travelling reserves for that tournament, are also included in the squad. The one-off T20 warm-up fixture will act as important preparation for Sri Lanka ahead of their upcoming T20I and ODI series against Heather Knight-led England.

The warm-up fixture will serve as an important match experience for this young ECB development squad. The match takes place at Arundel Castle Cricket Club on Monday, with play starting at 11 am and entry is free for spectators.

“The clash with The Hundred finals stages means several players aren’t available for selection for this one-off fixture and, as such, steering the team towards an ECB Development XI, rather than an England pathway team, allows us more flexibility with selection.”

“We have looked to involve a group of younger players who are all progressing within their regional teams and this game provides all selected with an opportunity to experience playing against senior international opposition,” said Richard Bedbrook, England Women's Head of Performance Pathways.

The series between England and Sri Lanka begins with three T20Is from August 31 to September 6 at Hove, Chelmsford, and Derby. It will be followed by three ODIs on September 9, 12, and 14 on Chester-Le-Street, Northampton and Leicester.

ECB Development squad: Eva Gray, Hannah Hardwick, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Grace Scrivens (captain), Jemima Spence, Alexa Stonehouse

