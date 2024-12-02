Graeme Smith discusses SA20's comparisons to IPL, future participation of Indian players

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 2 : As the SA20 league continues to grow, comparisons with the Indian Premier League (IPL) are inevitable, especially given the similarities in franchise names and ownership. Graeme Smith, the League Commissioner of SA20, shared his thoughts on these comparisons and the potential for increased participation of Indian players in the league at the SA20 India Day.

When asked about the potential for more Indian players joining SA20, Smith emphasized the importance of working closely with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"I mean, I think we always work with the BCCI. Obviously, they have policies in place with regard to Indian players. The talent in India is so loved in South Africa as well. You can see when the Indian team comes out there, just the talk on the streets, the fans, you know, they can't wait to see these type of players in South African conditions and the competitive nature that it brings," Smith explained at the SA20 India Day, as quoted by a release from SA20.

Smith highlighted the strong relationship between Indian and South African cricket fans, noting the excitement that Indian players bring to the SA20 league.

"And, I think since South Africa came back into sports, India has been a great friend to South Africa. The fans in India have certainly built a strong relationship with South African cricket. So, from the SA20 perspective, India is a very important market for us. The fan base here is cricket loving, and we want to grow and make sure that as many people tune in and love the game," he said.

The inclusion of Indian players in SA20 would be a significant boost for the league.

"Obviously, Indian players help that from our perspective, but quality tournaments that people enjoy watching, Indian fans enjoy competitive cricket. So, for us, those are all sort of key ingredients. We don't know what the growth looks like into the future. We think with the six IPL franchises that we're perfectly situated to be able to attract top talent out of India, if allowed," Smith noted.

Regarding the comparisons between SA20 and IPL, Smith acknowledged the differences in playing conditions and development phases.

"Look, I mean, cricketing-wise, it's obviously different. We saw in the IPL last year, I mean, batting conditions in the early season was, I think, you know, around South Africa, in our six stadiums, you get different conditions from the Wanderers to Cape Town to Paarl and so on," Smith explained, as quoted from a release by SA20.

Smith pointed out that SA20 has not adopted the impact player rule and is focused on attracting new fans to the game in South Africa.

"We've not gone with the impact player rule. We're in an early phase of development and, you know, really also trying to attract new fans to the game in South Africa. So, sticking to kind of, what's worked in T20 cricket for us and introducing fans to the game. But you can't compare to IPL. I mean, it's just on another level. I've been fortunate to win the first year of IPL and be a part of many more from, player, broadcaster. So it's just an incredible thing to be a part of. And, for us, it's an ambition to even be in the same room as the IPL," Smith said.

Smith's insights underscore the unique aspects of SA20 while recognizing the league's aspirations to grow and potentially match the success of the IPL in the future.

